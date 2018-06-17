Nathan Peterman has a real chance to win the Bills’ quarterback job

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman looked absolutely terrible in his one and only start as a rookie last year, throwing five interceptions before getting benched at halftime. But that doesn’t mean the Bills are giving up on him.

Despite the signing of AJ McCarron and the drafting of Josh Allen, Peterman is a serious contender for the starting job in Buffalo, according to ESPN.

The Bills’ coaching staff has made clear that it likes Peterman, and he’s slated to split first-team reps with McCarron in training camp. Allen will start training camp as the third-stringer and have to earn any first-team snaps he takes.

Multiple reporters on the scene at minicamp in Buffalo thought Peterman looked like the best quarterback on the team. If he gets on the field, the Bills can at least feel confident he will play better than he did last year. It would be just about impossible to play worse.