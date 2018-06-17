New Jersey has some unusual Super Bowl odds

AP

With sports betting now legal in New Jersey, and even with football season still more than two months away, bets can be placed on one important NFL proposition: Who will win the Super Bowl?

Accompanying an article from Connor Orr of SI.com is a photo of the betting board at Monmouth Park, revealing some of the odds to win the 53rd installment of the game.

The Browns are only 75-1 underdogs to win it all. Making that number even more amazing is the fact that the Bengals are at 125-1.

Other teams deemed by oddsmakers to be less likely to win it all than the Browns include the Bills (100-1), the Dolphins (100-1), the Buccaneers (100-1), the Colts (100-1), the Jets (100-1), the Cardinals (100-1), and Washington (100-1).

The Bears also have 75-1 odds.

Then there’s this: The Seahawks, one of the best teams of the past six years, have 50-1 odds. While the Seahawks are hardly favorites to win it all, they seem like a MUCH better bet to climb the mountain than a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2002 — and that has won only one game in the past two seasons.