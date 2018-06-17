Report: Ronald Jones expected to get 15-20 touches

Getty Images

The Bucs were prepared to take Florida State running back Dalvin Cook with the 19th overall pick in 2017 before Alabama tight end O.J. Howard fell to them. With the departure of Doug Martin, the Bucs had an even bigger need for a running back this year.

They drafted Ronald Jones in the second round and expect to give Jones 15-20 touches a game, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Bucs also have power back Peyton Barber and third-down back Charles Sims, who will help carry the load. Sims played 34.9 percent of the offensive snaps last season and Barber 23.3.

Jones averaged 21.2 touches per game last season for USC, though he caught only 14 passes in 13 games. He averaged 14.5 in 2016, and 11.4 as a freshman in 2015.

Tampa Bay had running backs Warrick Dunn and Cadillac Williams win offensive rookie of the year honors. Dunn gained 1,440 yards from scrimmage in 1997 and Williams rushed for 1,178 yards in 2005.

Martin rushed for 1,454 yards in his rookie season of 2012, though Robert Griffin III won offensive rookie of the year.