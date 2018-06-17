Roethlisberger isn’t thinking about his next contract

Getty Images

A year removed from musing about retirement, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger plans to keep going. Which means that he could indeed be going beyond the duration of his current contract, which expires after the 2019 season.

Roethlisberger says he’s not thinking about that.

“I have two years on my contract. I’m not going to be one to sit here and worry about my contract,” Roethlisberger said Sunday at a football camp in Pittsburgh. “That’s not my job. My job is to play football. I’ll let my representation, the Steelers worry about all that stuff. To me, it’s all about going out and playing now. I think there are a lot more, maybe a lot more important people who need to get their deals done now. For me to do it two years out, if it doesn’t make sense for the team, I’m not going to sit here and worry about it.”

That could be viewed as a not-so-subtle slap at Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who also has two years left on his contract, who makes only $150,000 more per year on average that Roethlisberger, who has fewer Super Bowl wins that Roethlisberger, and who seems to be very motivated to get a new contract.

“I care about record-breaking Super Bowl wins and things like that — that’s more important to me,” Roethlisberger said.

“It’s important, too, to understand as quarterback of this team, sometimes you almost have to leave a little bit of money behind for other guys,” Roethlisberger added. “That’s not my job, that’s not my thing to worry about. That’s why I have agents.”

Still, with the top of the market at $30 million per year, Roethlisberger has every right to feel underpaid. Even if he’s not saying or doing anything to suggest that he’d like to have his contract adjusted.