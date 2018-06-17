Seahawks expect Brandon Marshall’s hamstring to be ready by camp

AP

The Seahawks signed veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall late in May, but Marshall never got into any team drills before the team ended their offseason program with last week’s minicamp.

Coach Pete Carroll said that Marshall was being cautious due to a hamstring issue and that the team expects he’ll be ready to start a fuller workload once camp opens this summer.

“We’re just making sure that we don’t have a setback on a hamstring that’s recovering,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “We talked about it today — he’s got a solid six weeks, he’ll be well. We need to do a really good job as we re-introduce him back into our tempo and speed and all that, that we don’t overdo it early in the excitement to see what he can do and all.”

Marshall missed most of last season with an ankle injury and had toe surgery to repair a lingering problem during his ankle recovery, so the hamstring isn’t the only reason to wonder what Marshall will bring to the Seahawks this season.