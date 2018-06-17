Seferian-Jenkins: I can be best “run-blocking, pass-catching” TE

AP

The Jaguars signed tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins to a two-year contract as a free agent this offseason and Seferian-Jenkins is confident that the team will be happy with that choice.

Seferian-Jenkins said during last week’s minicamp that 2018 will be his best year as both a receiver and a blocker. He caught 50 passes with the Jets last year and came into the league with high marks as a receiver, but the latter area hasn’t been seen as a particular strong suit in the past.

The Jaguars could use good play in that area after releasing Marcedes Lewis and Seferian-Jenkins acknowledges that “we’ll find out if I can run block or not” thanks to the Jaguars’ run-heavy attack. He’s confident that he’ll prove himself capable in that area.

“There’s no doubt in my mind I can be the best run-blocking, pass-catching tight end in the league,” Seferian-Jenkins said, via First Coast News. “I’m not worried about it. I’ve got a good opportunity to come in here and do what I can to help this team win as many games as possible and everyone else will decide how the blocking is, but I’m going to block as hard as I can for my teammates.”

Seferian-Jenkins may not wind up as the best tight end in the league, but showing well as a run blocker along with giving the Jaguars more of a presence as a receiver than they got last year should be enough to deem the deal a success in Jacksonville.