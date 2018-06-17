Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

DE Owa Odighizuwa hopes to revive his career with the Bills.

Will David Fales be the Dolphins’ backup quarterback?

Patriots S Devin McCourty, CB Jason McCourty and WR Matthew Slater will moderate a discussion with candidates for Suffolk district attorney.

Jets coach Todd Bowles knows there’s a simple formula to determine his employment future.

The Ravens gave opponents something to think about by practicing two-quarterback formations.

Are the Bengals more intriguing on offense or defense?

CB Denzel Ward is off to a good start with the Browns.

Which Steelers made the most of minicamp?

Texans T Julien Davenport answers seven questions.

Breaking down film of Colts rookie RB Nyheim Hines.

Jaguars assistant special teams coach Mike Mallory is spending his first Father’s Day without his dad.

Former Titans S Blaine Bishop was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

The Broncos defense felt challenged during minicamp.

Details of the Chiefs’ training camp schedule.

Melvin Ingram wouldn’t mind getting a few snaps at tight end for the Chargers.

Raiders QB Derek Carr will work out with his brother ahead of camp.

The Cowboys wide receivers have come up with a mission statement.

Giants WR Sterling Shepard is looking forward to fatherhood.

Eagles WR Shelton Gibson is playing with more confidence.

The relationship between Washington QB Alex Smith and quarterbacks coach Kevin O’Connell goes back a long way.

While Bears RB Tarik Cohen isn’t Jewish, he’d like to try out a Jewish deli.

Said Lions WR Marvin Jones of life with four young children, “We don’t have anything hanging up because we’re always throwing balls around the house. We don’t have any paintings, nothing. The TV is probably the only thing we can break and that’s just how it’s always been. We throw footballs in the living room. You have limits everywhere in life, but there’s no limits in the house.”

The Packers will have 15 open practices at training camp.

The Vikings still have some work to do on the offensive line.

WR Julio Jones wasn’t there, but the Falcons feel their offseason work was a success.

Four Panthers position battles to watch in training camp.

Saints G Andrus Peat believes he’ll be ready for training camp.

Throwing to TE Cameron Brate often resulted in Buccaneers first downs last year.

Cardinals S Budda Baker is trying to move on after his brother’s murder.

CB Aqib Talib feels good about the Rams secondary.

Remembering the impact the late Keith Fahnhorst had on the 49ers.

A look at open jobs in the Seahawks lineup.