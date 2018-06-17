Will O.J. Howard break out in 2018?

Getty Images

The Buccaneers could be expecting the tight end who unexpectedly slid to No. 19 in the 2017 draft to make a significant jump in 2018.

Tight end O.J. Howard caught the attention of his head coach during the offseason program, finishing up spring practice with a flourish.

“You saw two good examples of O.J. right there at the end,” coach Dirk Koetter said Wednesday at the conclusion of practice, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “He made that great catch in the end zone [Tuesday]. He made that beautiful catch in the seam, then a few plays later, we threw the screen to him. I mean O.J.’s incredible athleticism just jumps out to you.”

Howard had 26 catches for 432 yards and six touchdowns in 2017. He shares time with tight bend Cameron Brate, who signed a long-term deal earlier in the offseason.

“I think with him knowing more what to expect with the 16-game schedule and six-week training camp, it’s easy to see, I don’t think anybody who watched those plays wouldn’t see why that guy was a first-round draft pick last year,” Koetter said.

The Tampa Bay offense has plenty of weapons in the passing game, with the two tight ends accompanied by receivers Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson. If they can put it all together, the Bucs may finally get back to the playoffs, for the time time since 2007. Their last postseason win came in Super Bowl XXXVIII.