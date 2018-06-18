Billy Price fully cleared from pec injury ahead of Bengals training camp

AP

Bengals first-round pick Billy Price‘s workload was limited during the team’s offseason program, but it looks like it is all systems go for the center at training camp.

Price partially tore his pectoral muscle while doing the bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine in March, which led to surgery a few days later and questions about whether it would impact his landing spot in the draft. Word that Price should be ready for camp all but put an end to those and the Bengals made him the 21st overall pick in April in hopes of hearing exactly what Price tweeted on Monday.

Fully cleared for football again 🙌🏼 — Billy Price (@b_price53) June 18, 2018

The Bengals had subpar offensive line play last season and the hope is that Price becomes a foundation of a more capable group in 2018 and beyond.