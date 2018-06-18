Bucs waive Maurice Fleming

Getty Images

The Buccaneers waived defensive back Maurice Fleming with an injury designation Monday. Tampa Bay did not announce a corresponding move.

Fleming, who had moved to safety from cornerback this offseason, was hurt early in organized team activities with an undisclosed injury.

He originally entered the league as a college free agent from West Virginia, signing with the Bucs in 2017. Tampa Bay waived him with an injury designation on August 26 after he played through a knee injury, making him a hard-luck star of Hard Knocks.

Fleming, though, ended up spending the final five weeks of the 2017 season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad and was with the team this offseason.