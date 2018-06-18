Report: Baker Mayfield not ready to compete with Tyrod Taylor

Posted by Mike Florio on June 18, 2018, 4:23 PM EDT
A year after the Browns thrust then-rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer into a Week One starting role, the Browns appear intent to do the opposite, keeping quarterback Baker Mayfield on ice for as long as possible.

If that’s the plan, Mayfield is making it easier to implement. Here’s an assessment of the competition, if there is one, between Mayfield and Tyrod Taylor, from Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer: “This is where I tell you that, based on the six practices of OTAs and minicamp that were open to the media, Mayfield did not look ready to compete with Taylor for the No. 1 quarterback job.”

Of course, Mayfield has a habit of taking over quickly, like he did as a walk on at Texas Tech and then as a transfer at Oklahoma. And if Mayfield somehow becomes the clear-cut best option in Cleveland, the Browns may have no choice but to play him.

The deck seems to be stacked in Taylor’s favor, however. And here’s another possible reason for it, one that won’t get mentioned during many/any press conferences: G.M. John Dorsey may be betting on someone other than Hue Jackson coaching the team next year, and Dorsey may want Mayfield to be handled not by Jackson but by his successor.

Regardless, Mayfield was picked to be the long-term starter. Whether that includes short-term remains to be seen.

  1. Tyrod is a gamer. He’s competitive, athletic and poised. Unfortunately, his greatest asset is his running ability. He’s good for 7-9 wins. Baker’s time should come mid to late season.

  2. cabot needed 6 ota practices to know that mayfield was not ready to compete, the rest of us figured that out before the draft.

  3. ruh-roh. Baker was #1 pick in draft and cannot challenge tyrod taylor. But Darnold, Rosen, especially and even Allen are pushing for the starting job on their teams. Browns will be Browns.

  4. You’re right, a kid who is only a few months separated from college isn’t ready for the NFL. There’s a reason Fortune 500 company VPs started out as interns and clerks – you need the time to blossom and develop your skillset. Create a controlled environment where he can experience some success and bumps on the smaller scale while building confidence.

  7. Rookie is not ready to take over an NFL offense only 2 months after the draft. News at 11.

  8. I don’t think there’s a soul who thought Baker Mayfield would beat out Tyrod this early or even in the first two seasons. He’ll be fine. He’s in a great situation where he can learn from a quarterback with a similar skill set.

  9. @granadafan

    Well, recent history suggests he should be able to, considering he was picked #1 overall. It’s Tyrod Taylor, expect a few sub-100 passing yard performances.

  10. Funny thing is #1 drafted players including QB’s are usually ready to play out of the box these days, so this comes as a shock until you review it’s the Browns.

  12. I haven’t read up much on Darnold’s work thus far, but Mayfield and Allen sound like they are where they should be. Rookies who need some time before being ready for the NFL. Neither were sold as NFL ready guys. Rosen was considered the most NFL ready, and from the sounds of it has looked the part in his camps and practices as well, learning quickly and looking sharp next to Bradford. AZ got a steal. Mayfield and Allen’s are yet to be determined and went too high.

  13. A possible coaching change should not even be mentioned as an excuse.

    My 80 year old mother who does not even watch football knew the Browns were drafting a QB

    If the situation is as you describe then Cleveland should have made a coaching change this year and not next

