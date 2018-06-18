Civil rights groups ask NFL to dump new anthem rule

Getty Images

Less than a month ago, the NFL revised its rules to require players to stand for the national anthem, allowing any players who choose not to stand to remain in the locker room. On Monday, multiple national civil rights groups asked the NFL to dump the new rule.

“This policy represses peaceful, non-disruptive protest of police violence against unarmed African Americans and other people of color,” the various groups wrote in a letter published by USA Today. “It is disappointing that a league built on grit and competition lacks the constitution to stomach a call for basic equality and fairness.”

The groups hope to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss the situation.

“The recent decision to mandate the silence of players wishing to demonstrate for civil rights is even more appalling against the backdrop of the glaring racial disparities in the NFL,” the letter explains.

Indeed, the vast majority of players are African-American, and the owners are exclusively white, with the exception of Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who is a native of Pakistan.