Colts will limit Andrew Luck’s workload in training camp

Andrew Luck threw real footballs last week. Yes, that’s still a big deal, as the Colts quarterback recovers from a shoulder injury that cost him last season.

And while all signs are positive about his eventual recovery, he’s still very much in the process of recovery, and the Colts know he’s valuable enough to treat it as such.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Colts plan to limit Luck’s work throughout the summer to make sure there are no setbacks, including days off during training camp. They also plan to monitor his practice reps, to try to mirror his workload during the regular season.

While that makes perfect medical sense, it still puts him behind in terms of repetitions and familiarity with a new system and new players, since he’s not actually on the field running those plays with those people.

On balance, the Colts would obviously rather have a healthy Luck with a little X-and-O rust than a broken-down Luck who has the plays down pat. But that doesn’t mean it won’t be an issue for them, particularly early in the season.