Delvin Breaux heading back to CFL

Delvin Breaux made his way to the NFL via Canada once, so he’s going to try it again.

According to Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate, the former Saints cornerback is returning to the CFL to sign with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Breaux was an all-star in the CFL in 2014, leading to his deal with the Saints.

The 28-year-old played well in New Orleans until injuries derailed his career there (and ultimately, the careers of some former team doctors after his leg injury was misdiagnosed).

He had some workouts for NFL teams this offseason, but couldn’t find a team willing to take a chance at a time when they can roster 90, so he’s looking back to his roots.