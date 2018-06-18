Dion Lewis, Derrick Henry striving to become “best duo in the league”

Getty Images

The Titans released former rushing champion DeMarco Murray during the offseason, and yet, Tennessee hopes it is even better at the position this season.

The Titans signed Dion Lewis to replace Murray. Lewis gained 1,110 yards from scrimmage last season for New England and scored 10 total touchdowns.

Lewis and budding star Derrick Henry are ready to do what Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara did last season in New Orleans. Ingram and Kamara both earned Pro Bowl honors, and they made NFL history by each gaining more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage.

Lewis and Henry want to be the second.

“We both know we’re two good backs,” Lewis said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “We’re pushing each other every day. We feel like we can be two of the best running backs in the league. We feel like we can be the best duo in the league.”

Lewis played a career-high 36 percent of the offensive snaps last season with the Patriots. Henry played 40 percent as Murray’s backup. Henry likely gets more this season, with Lewis staying close to what he had last season, per Wolfe.

The Titans expect them to work together, sharing the load, not competing for playing time. Both will play. Both will get touches.

“They’ll work together fine,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “I think they both have shown they don’t have to be the guy to get 30 carries. Those 30-carry-a-game guys, I don’t think they exist anymore.”