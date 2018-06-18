Dolphins sign second-round pick Mike Gesicki

AP

The Dolphins announced they have signed tight end Mike Gesicki, the last of the team’s eight draft picks to agree to terms.

Miami made Gesicki the 42nd overall choice.

He was a four-year letterman and three-year starter at Penn State, where he caught 129 passes for 1,481 yards and 15 touchdowns. Gesicki finished his collegiate career with at least one reception in 27 consecutive games.

His 129 receptions, 15 receiving touchdowns and 1,481 receiving yards were the most in school history for a tight end and ranked ninth, ninth and 17th, respectively, in those statistical categories by any player in school history. As a senior in 2017, Gesicki was a second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honoree.