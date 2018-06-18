Eagles have highest Madden rating, #asexpected

Electronics Arts

The new Madden game comes out in August and, to little surprise, the new Super Bowl champions to little surprise have the highest rating in the game.

Via the Sunday Night Football Twitter account, the Eagles have a 90 rating as a team. That’s six points higher than the Patriots, who come in second at 84.

The Falcons, Steelers, and Saints each rate an 83, and the Vikings and Jaguars come in at 82.

The Cowboys, Titans, and Raiders triggered an 81, and the Rams surprisingly register an 80, along with the Seahawks and Chiefs.

At the bottom of the barrel are the Jets, at 72.

For the full list, click here. For the full experience, buy the game. We’ll likely have plenty of free codes once the game debuts.