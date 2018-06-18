Eric Ebron turning heads in Indianapolis

Getty Images

Colts tight end Eric Ebron was a draft bust in Detroit, but he might be ready to make his mark in Indianapolis.

That’s the word after the Colts wrapped up their offseason workouts, and coach Frank Reich said he loved what he saw of Ebron.

“He’s really smart,” Reich said of Ebron, via the Indianapolis Star. “I knew that because we did our homework before he got here. We knew he was a smart player. But he’s like really a highly intelligent football player. And that’s really good because you want to use a guy with the versatility that he has and move him around and call all kinds of things with him. That helps. And he’s an explosive athlete.”

The Lions used the 10th overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft on Ebron and he was a huge disappointment — especially considering that the 11th pick was Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan, the 12th pick was Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham and the 13th pick was Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald. But there’s talent there, and Reich is hoping to get something out of that talent that Jim Caldwell never could.