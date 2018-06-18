Falcons said to be “uneasy” with Julio Jones-Terrell Owens relationship

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones skipped the entire offseason program and spent time with a wide receiver famous for letting his contracts get in the way of his relationships with his teams. The Falcons aren’t thrilled about that.

Jones has been working out with Terrell Owens, who during his own Hall of Fame career rapidly went from the Eagles’ No. 1 receiver to a contract dispute that saw him get sent home and shipped out for good. Longtime Falcons reporter D. Orlando Ledbetter said on ESPN Radio in Charlotte that the Falcons don’t feel good about the Jones-Owens relationship.

“The fact that he’s running around with Terrell Owens has the front office uneasy,” Ledbetter said.

According to Ledbetter, Jones wants “an adjustment” to his contract, and the relationship between Jones and the team is “in a bad place right now.”

“The coach was expecting him in here,” Ledbetter said. “Then a few weeks later Julio informed them he’s not going to be here.”

Jones is still expected to be there when training camp starts. But there’s a gulf between the team and its star receiver.