Golden Tate: Kenny Golladay “can be dominant”

Lions wide receiver Golden Tate is headed into the final year of his contract and he’s been open about his desire to work out a new deal that keeps him in Detroit.

The Lions have taken a more leisurely approach as they see how all the pieces fit under new head coach Matt Patricia in his first year on the job. If Tate’s scouting instincts are on point, Kenny Golladay might give them something to think about when it comes to how to devote their resources at wide receiver.

Golladay had 28 catches for 477 yards and three touchdowns while missing five games during his rookie season. Five of those catches covered at least 40 yards and Golladay’s size was also put to good use in the red zone, which makes for a package that Tate can see turning into a major weapon for the Lions.

“I saw freakish catches, man,” Tate said, via MLive.com. “Some real freakin’ freakish catches. Kenny’s still a young guy trying to figure it out, but he’s moving at a great pace. If he can just keep the mentality he has coming in, he studies, and just tries to get better every day, I’m telling you, this guy can be dominant. He’s a WR1 kind of guy.”

Golladay fits into a different offensive role than Tate, but a breakout of that proportion for Golladay could certainly impact a decision for a team that also has Marvin Jones under contract through the 2020 season.