Gregg Williams: Players lobbied for Denzel Ward to move up depth chart

Getty Images

Rookie cornerback Denzel Ward made his way up the Browns depth chart to the first team before the end of the offseason program and his more experienced teammates had a hand in his rise.

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said before the end of last week’s minicamp that Ward joined 2017 first-round pick Myles Garrett in fitting “into the locker room faster than most rookies” and calls that an important part of any decision about moving a rookie into the starting lineup. There is also the matter of how things go on the field and Ward got a thumbs up from other Browns players there as well.

“When a veteran comes to me and says, ‘Hey coach, we’re better when Denzel is out there,'” Williams said, via the team’s website. “‘So really? Now you’re taking ownership of him? Oh really? Now you’re mentoring him? We’ll see. I will give him a couple of reps out there, and we will see.’ After that, when you give that kid the opportunity and that he fits in the room, as opposed to just anointing him because we drafted him. He hasn’t played in this league. I don’t anoint anybody. Both he and Myles got the acceptance of everyone faster than most rookies have had.”

Williams appears to concur with the players as he also said, via Ohio.com, that Ward is “one of the best press” coverage corners that he’s seen come out of college in recent years. All of that adds up to a heavy dose of Ward right off the bat in his rookie year and making good on his promise would put another piece in place for the Browns as they try to climb out of the 0-16 hole they dug last season.