Report: Jadeveon Clowney might not get extension before the season

After the Texans signed Benardrick McKinney to a five-year, $50 million extension last week, it was presumed Jadeveon Clowney was next in line. The fifth-year linebacker still might be, but it might not be this season, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Clowney, the first overall pick in 2014, will make $12.3 million this year under the fifth-year option.

He still has to show he can stay healthy for the Texans to commit to him long term. Last season was the first that Clowney played all 16 games, but he spent the offseason program rehabbing a knee injury after arthroscopic surgery in January.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said he expected Clowney to be on the field at the start of training camp July 26. That gives the Texans only a six-week window to get an extension completed, and the sides have had no substantive negotiations, per McClain.

Texans General Manager Brian Gaine’s philosophy is not to negotiate during the season.

That doesn’t mean Clowney will become a free agent in March. The Texans are expected to use the franchise tag on him if they can’t come to terms before that.

But Clowney’s price tag will go up with a big season. He had 9.5 sacks, 21 quarterback hits and 21 tackles for loss last season without J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus over the final 11 games.

Bigger numbers this season will equal a bigger pay day for Clowney.