Jerry Jones feeling better and better about Dak Prescott, receiving corps

AP

Dak Prescott said the Cowboys plan on “surprising a lot of people” this season. Not surprisingly, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t one of those who will be surprised.

Jones said he wakes up every day feeling “better and better” about his third-year quarterback, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Cowboys expect to have running back Ezekiel Elliott for 16 games this season, assuming he stays healthy, and they have upgraded their offensive line with the second-round choice of Connor Williams, who will start at left guard.

But how will Prescott do with a revamped receiving corps that no longer includes leading wideout Dez Bryant and starting tight end Jason Witten? Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson, Dalton Schultz and Tavon Austin are among the new faces Prescott will work with.

Jones, though, believes that the biggest addition is new receivers coach Sanjay Lal. Receiver Cole Beasley praised Lal last week, saying “it just feels like this is the first time I’m being taught how to actually run routes instead of just naturally doing them.”

“If you do right, Dak will do really right,” Jones said.

Translation: Receivers running precise routes will allow Prescott to go through his progressions and find the open receiver. It’s a reason Bryant no longer is in Dallas, and a reason the Cowboys haven’t committed big money to a No. 1 wideout.