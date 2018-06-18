Jerry Jones trusts Ezekiel Elliott as much as “he trusts himself”

Posted by Charean Williams on June 18, 2018, 7:40 PM EDT
AP

After making headlines much of his first two seasons after the Cowboys made him a first-round pick, Ezekiel Elliott mostly has laid low since his six-game suspension.

He did show up in photos on TMZ, along with quarterback Dak Prescott, during a fishing trip to the Keys when the two purchased, um, provocative water guns that Elliott wore to a nightclub. But that was Zeke being Zeke, having a little, innocent fun.

The Cowboys have insisted Elliott has learned his lesson and expect him to stay out of trouble. Owner Jerry Jones reiterated that Saturday night, saying the running back has a “new sense of awareness,” Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Jones said he trusts the running back as much as “he trusts himself.”

He added, though, that Elliott still needs “a talking to” — sometimes daily — to remain on the straight and narrow. But the Cowboys have no concerns about Elliott between now and training camp.

In less than a year, Elliott has gone from sometimes being a migraine for the Cowboys to being a team leader, who has preached to his teammates the importance of working the next five weeks.

It’s why many in the organization are predicting a big year for Elliott.

3 responses to “Jerry Jones trusts Ezekiel Elliott as much as “he trusts himself”

  1. He needs a daily talking to?? Guess that suspension didn’t teach him much, and that shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone

  3. So I know that Irving got suspended again and rightly so. But tell me Why Eli has not gotten suspend yet?
    Anyways here is a Cowboys thread so let the flood gates open for the bashing and hating.
    Knowing that last year they went 9-7 missing seven starters. Knowing that the year before Daks ROY they went 13 – 3
    KNOWING that Dak is a PROVEN top Qb STATS do not lie (eagles fans crack me up talking smack about Dak WHEN Daks stats are Leaps and Bounds Head and Shoulders ABVOE Wentz).
    So go ahead tell us again how that we will come in last with all this pro bowl talent and MUCH better depth this year.
    What wr? How many Super Bowl winning teams needed a TRUE #1 to win it all?
    This year three with Dak, WOW the game will be so much slower for him now, it will be like playing Madden for Dak!
    THIS FAN OF THE 5 TIME SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS KNOW THAT THIS YEAR WILL BE #6 FACT!

