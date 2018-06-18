Jerry Jones trusts Ezekiel Elliott as much as “he trusts himself”

AP

After making headlines much of his first two seasons after the Cowboys made him a first-round pick, Ezekiel Elliott mostly has laid low since his six-game suspension.

He did show up in photos on TMZ, along with quarterback Dak Prescott, during a fishing trip to the Keys when the two purchased, um, provocative water guns that Elliott wore to a nightclub. But that was Zeke being Zeke, having a little, innocent fun.

The Cowboys have insisted Elliott has learned his lesson and expect him to stay out of trouble. Owner Jerry Jones reiterated that Saturday night, saying the running back has a “new sense of awareness,” Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Jones said he trusts the running back as much as “he trusts himself.”

He added, though, that Elliott still needs “a talking to” — sometimes daily — to remain on the straight and narrow. But the Cowboys have no concerns about Elliott between now and training camp.

In less than a year, Elliott has gone from sometimes being a migraine for the Cowboys to being a team leader, who has preached to his teammates the importance of working the next five weeks.

It’s why many in the organization are predicting a big year for Elliott.