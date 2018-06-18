Mike McCarthy says Packers will go running back by committee

Getty Images

Don’t expect any one running back to carry the load in Green Bay this season.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said the demands of the position are such that running backs Jamaal Williams, Ty Montgomery, and Aaron Jones will all be better off if none of them get too many carries.

“The fact of the matter is we’re going to go running back by committee,” McCarthy told ESPN. “But if one of them would emerge as that full-time guy then you have to have that ability to . . . adjust to that. As far as planning and going into the season, that’s why we’re going about it that way. We feel like we’ve got three guys that have all done it, but they haven’t done it over a long period of time, so I think it’s just practical thinking from that position and realizing that it’s a very demanding position.”

Williams led the team with 556 rushing yards, Jones was next with 448 and Montgomery had 273. It sounds like McCarthy would be satisfied with that kind of split again this year, which means all of the Packers’ running backs will get plenty of playing time, but none will finish the season with big numbers.