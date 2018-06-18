Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills QB Josh Allen spent some time at the U.S. Open.

Dolphins DE Cameron Wake shared what he’s done to be an elite player.

Rodney Harrison weighed in on Patriots WR Julian Edelman‘s PED suspension.

Jets QB Sam Darnold got recognized by the crowd at Shinnecock while at the U.S. Open with Josh Allen.

Ravens LB Kamalei Correa celebrated his first Father’s Day.

The Bengals are trying something new to sell tickets to their games.

Will Browns DE Myles Garrett dominate games this season?

FB Jaylen Samuels could be used in various ways by the Steelers.

S Justin Reid is adjusting well to life with the Texans.

The depth of the offensive line was one of the Colts’ surprises this offseason.

Jaguars CB A.J. Bouye credits his father’s tough love with getting him to the NFL.

Which Titans have made the biggest impact on Nashville’s sports history?

A look at what the Broncos are working on for kickoffs this year.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill took kids from the Boys and Girls Club on a sporting goods shopping spree.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers was miked up during a stint as a flag football coach.

Rounding up what we learned from Cowboys minicamp.

Rookie QB Kyle Lauletta said he wasn’t overwhelmed in his first offseason with the Giants.

Winners and losers from the Eagles offseason.

Projecting the final makeup of Washington’s offensive roster.

Bears coach Matt Nagy is trying to find the right balance between work and rest for players.

Said Lions QB Matthew Stafford as offseason work wrapped up, “We’re trying to figure out who fits where. Just call plays and line up and run them. We’re by no means a perfect, finished product.”

Former Packers RB James Starks received a master’s degree last week.

The finish to last season still lingers for the Vikings defense.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan spent Father’s Day with two new additions to his family.

Former Panthers K John Kasay is helping his daughter launch a music career.

WR Travin Duval will continue his bid for the Saints roster at training camp.

Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard feels like his chemistry with QB Jameis Winston has improved.

Said Cardinals rookie LB Matthew Oplinger, “At the end of the day, I’m a UDFA. Guys look for any reason to cut guys like me. I’m trying to make it as hard as possible. I want to know every position, all the responsibilities to give myself the most availability of what happens.”

Rams G.M. Les Snead said he’s comfortable with the expectations for the coming season.

Five observations from the 49ers’ spring work.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson was back on the baseball diamond for a first pitch.