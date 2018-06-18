NFL-only field going in at London soccer stadium

Tottenham Hotspur

In the most tangible piece of evidence yet that the NFL wants to keep playing games in London, the league has paid for an NFL-only field to be on the grounds of the new soccer stadium for Tottenham Hotspur.

New pictures of the stadium, which is still being built, show the FieldTurf field that the NFL will play on. The stadium will be able to switch between that field for NFL games and a grass field for soccer games.

One of the complaints about American football in London has been that the type of grass pitch that soccer teams use does not have the proper footing for American football. That results in players slipping and sliding, and the middle of the pitch getting torn up. Nobody is happy with that.

So the NFL is investing in a field that is specifically designed for American football. That field will be used for the first time on October 14, when the Seahawks face the Raiders.