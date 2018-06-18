NFLPA issues warning about Trident Creatine

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association has issued a warning to all players regarding a supplement that the union has determined to include a banned substance.

In a memo to all players, the NFLPA explains that Trident Creatine “has been analyzed by two laboratories and found to contain banned substances which are not listed on the label.”

“Taking this supplement will result in a positive test and a violation of the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances,” the memo explains. “Do not take this supplement.”

In a separate memo, the NFL has warned all players to avoid weight-reduction supplements, male enhancement supplements, and IV fluid “cocktails.”

The fact that the PED policy imposes a four-game suspension for a first-time positive test makes these warnings even more important. It’s a strict-liability standard, with players responsible for what is in their bodies.