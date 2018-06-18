NFLPA issues warning about Trident Creatine

Posted by Mike Florio on June 18, 2018, 10:21 AM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL Players Association has issued a warning to all players regarding a supplement that the union has determined to include a banned substance.

In a memo to all players, the NFLPA explains that Trident Creatine “has been analyzed by two laboratories and found to contain banned substances which are not listed on the label.”

“Taking this supplement will result in a positive test and a violation of the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances,” the memo explains. “Do not take this supplement.”

In a separate memo, the NFL has warned all players to avoid weight-reduction supplements, male enhancement supplements, and IV fluid “cocktails.”

The fact that the PED policy imposes a four-game suspension for a first-time positive test makes these warnings even more important. It’s a strict-liability standard, with players responsible for what is in their bodies.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “NFLPA issues warning about Trident Creatine

  4. Why doesn’t the NFLPA just license products that it’s certain are safe and scientifically proven to be effective rather than have players constantly look for some endangered species oil secretions to take with a concoction of god knows what that creates the risk of failing a drug test?

  5. So is this what Edelman got popped for?

    It would be interesting to see when the two analyses were ordered; especially if it happened after Edelman met/spoke with the NFL.

  6. Glad to see that NFLPA is doing something that they should be, actually helping their members before they get in trouble.

    Keep that going.

  7. New policy: Agent commissions should be placed in an escrow and paid out over the length of the player’s contract just like the player gets paid. Any money a player loses due to fines or suspensions that same percentage is docked from the agent’s commission percentage. You can be sure the agents would get involved in guiding the player about what is legal or not whether it is banned substances or helmet hits. As it is the agent takes his commission up front and then the player is on his own.

  8. Guess we will soon be seeing the reasoning for Edelman’s suspension……
    It pains me to say this but even though a SUPPLEMENT does NOT have all ingredients listed, it is STILL the PLAYERS RESPONSIBILITY to first get it checked out & cleared before using it……
    An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure…..

  9. @armurdora because players will still take stuff outside of the lisenced products, as the players will believe the licensing only occurs due to the NFL getting kickbacks. very sad!

  13. Creatine (/ ˈ k r iː ə t iː n / or / ˈ k r iː ə t ɪ n /) is a nitrogenous organic acid that occurs naturally in vertebrates.Its main role is to facilitate recycling of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the energy currency of the cell, primarily in muscle and brain tissue.

    “There have been reports of kidney damage, heart problems, muscle cramps and pulls, dehydration, and diarrhea, in addition to other negative side effects.”

    Sounds like a bunch of side effects that I really would avoid. Look for the next wave of PED suspensions to claim they took it, not knowing it was adulterated. Will this now be Edelman’s excuse?

  14. We are being told that CTE and all these other issues that players face later in life are due to concussions yet nothing is ever mentioned of all the artificial chemicals that they pump their bodies with daily. If you eat a proper healthy diet you wouldn’t need any supplements but the players are force fed these chemicals that ultimately ruin their health.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!