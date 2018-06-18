Packers coach sees long-term benefits to excusing vets from minicamp

AP

For Mike McCarthy, letting his veterans out of minicamp is on its face a reward for the guys who have been through years of his practices.

But the Packers coach also sees long-term value to letting his 16 players with six years or more in the league out of three days of offseason practices.

McCarthy told Albert Breer of SI.com that the decision creates leadership opportunities for younger players (since they’re not deferring to the old guys on the field), and that it gives the team time to develop players who otherwise might not be getting enough reps.

“You gotta define the statement—‘limited time with players,’” McCarthy said. “From my viewpoint, the defining thing is it’s limited time with younger players. I’m of the opinion—and it started in 2016, and in a different form and fashion it started before that—that you get to a point in the offseason program where you’re trying to create more opportunities for your young players.”

McCarthy has been doing this for three years, and believes that with the league skewing younger (and cheaper), it’s necessary to have players get all the experience they can during the offseason to avoid being over their head when injuries hit and they’re called upon to play.

“I think it’s obvious to everybody,” McCarthy said. “If you watch at the beginning of the season, games one through four, one through five, you look at the quality of play, it’s different from before. This is my opinion—it really is noticeable once you have injuries. And unfortunately, we’ve had injuries. When you start battling the injury component, and every team goes through it, now you’re playing younger players a little earlier than you’d like to.

“Very obvious things like that pop out at you and you take time to step away and think about how do address it. How do you improve?”

For McCarthy, reps in June are the answer, and his older players aren’t about to argue with the time off.