Panthers first-rounder D.J. Moore signs rookie deal

AP

While most of the draft picks around the league signed before their teams’ wrapped up minicamps, there are still a few stragglers.

But there’s one less in Carolina.

The Panthers announced first-round wide receiver D.J. Moore signed his rookie contract, wrapping up their draft class.

Moore, the 24th overall pick, has a chance to make an immediate impact as part of a revamped Panthers receiving group, which includes trade acquisition Torrey Smith and free agent Jarius Wright.

Moore had 80 catches for 1,033 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last year at Maryland, despite playing with four different quarterbacks.