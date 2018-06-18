Paxton Lynch vows to be “ready” if called upon to play

AP

The Broncos’ plan is for Paxton Lynch to sit all season.

For the first time in his three seasons, Lynch is not competing for the starting job. That belongs to newcomer Case Keenum, signed by the Broncos as a free agent in March.

“There is always room for improvement, [but] I obviously believe I can go out and play right now,” Lynch said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “But that’s not my job right now. Case is the guy, and I’m doing everything I can to make the team better and make myself better. I’m obviously confident in my abilities and what I can do. I’m hanging my hat on that, and I’ll be ready.”

Lynch will have to beat out Chad Kelly to keep the backup job. He wasn’t able to unseat Trevor Siemian the past two training camps. But Kelly spent his rookie season on injured reserve so Lynch has the edge in experience, even though Lynch has started only four career games.

Until last week, Lynch had not talked publicly about the Broncos’ acquisition of Keenum. Lynch, 24, said he is excited to learn from Keenum, who started for the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game last season.

“I was really excited, actually, when we got Case for the fact he’s a veteran guy who’s been through it a little bit and had his ups and downs,” said Lynch, the 26th overall pick in 2016. “The way he carries himself and handles himself — he’s a pro and that only benefits me and the other guys in the locker room and the other guys in the quarterback room.”