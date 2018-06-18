Rams waive Larry Rose, Chucky Williams

Getty Images

The Rams waived running back Larry Rose and defensive back Chucky Williams on Monday, via the NFL’s transactions wire.

Los Angeles claimed Rose off waivers from Tennessee on May 15. The New Mexico State product signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent and participated in their rookie minicamp.

In four college seasons, Rose gained 4,563 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns on 771 carries.

Williams was an undrafted college free agent out of Louisville. He played four college seasons, making 150 tackles, nine interceptions and 15 pass breakups in his career, including 80 tackles three interceptions and five passes defensed last season as a senior.