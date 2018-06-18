Robert Griffin III: I’m trying to help nurture Lamar Jackson

AP

When the Ravens drafted quarterback Lamar Jackson, it meant backup quarterback Robert Griffin III has a steeper path ahead of him to make the roster. But Griffin isn’t really competing with Jackson for a roster spot: Jackson’s spot behind Joe Flacco is assured, and the only real question is whether the Ravens keep Griffin as a third quarterback. So Griffin doesn’t see Jackson as competition.

Instead, Griffin sees Jackson as a talented young player not unlike himself six years ago, and as a player who could use some guidance from someone who’s been there.

“I’m trying to help nurture him as much as I possibly can,” Griffin told SI.com, “so that when he flies away, he is ready to fly away. Because when you watch it fly away, at that point it’s up to that bird.”

Griffin was the 2012 rookie of the year but hasn’t been the same player since a knee injury in the playoffs after that rookie season. He hopes he can help teach Jackson to have lasting success.

“I try to take that and look at it in a positive way to try to help Lamar navigate a lot of the things that I had to navigate on my own,” Griffin said. “I feel like he really trusts me and believes what I’m telling him and I think that’s made him a better player already in a short amount of time.”

The Ravens would love to see Jackson play the way Griffin did before his knee injury — as long as Jackson’s success lasts longer.