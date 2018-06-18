Saints upgrade at nickel corner with the return of Patrick Robinson

Getty Images

Patrick Robinson has a different role in his second stint in New Orleans. But the Saints signed their former first-round pick to a four-year, $20 million deal because he’s one of the best nickel corners in the game.

Nickel cornerbacks formerly were part-time players in a specialized role. Now, they’re a team’s 12th starter.

“He’s playing 70 percent of the snaps,” Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said, via Joel Erickson of The Advocate. “That nickel player is a starter, and he’s going to play more snaps than the SAM linebacker.”

The Saints targeted Robinson this offseason because of his work in the slot with the Eagles last season.

Robinson made 47 tackles, a sack, four interceptions and 18 pass breakups in the regular season and added a pick-six in the NFC Championship Game.

“I think that’s a difficult position to play,’ Allen said. “You’re required to have the athletic skill set to cover in man-to-man, much like you would on the outside lanes like a corner, but there’s a mental aspect that goes on in there, and things happen a lot faster inside in the slot. Gaining that experience has certainly helped him.”

But the nickel corner in Philadelphia isn’t exactly the same as the nickel corner in New Orleans.

“It’s very aggressive, more on the man-to-man side,” Robinson said. “I would say this past year, it was more of a zone defense when I was in Philly. Here, it’s more aggressive, more blitzing, more of a man-to-man type defense. I’m still trying to get used to it.”