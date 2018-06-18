Shaquill Griffin making himself at home in Richard Sherman’s old spot

Getty Images

Shaq Griffin had his first pass defensed at his new position, downplaying the idea that there is a transition moving from right corner to the left side.

“Oh no, it’s not an issue,” Griffin said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “Just moving over. It’s a little different step for me, but nothing that I can’t focus on.”

Richard Sherman‘s departure led the Seahawks to move Griffin from the right side, where he played as a rookie.

The Seahawks re-signed Byron Maxwell to a one-year deal, and he leads the candidates to start at right cornerback. Maxwell started there in his first stint with the Seahawks but played the left side in the final seven games last season, returning after Sherman’s season-ending Achilles injury.

But it also shows the high regard the Seahawks have for Griffin after only one season. Griffin made one interception and a team-high 15 pass breakups as a rookie.

He played both sides in college and is left-handed. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll sounded as if Griffin already has adapted to playing the other side.

“Physically it was no problem,” Carroll said. “He had played back and forth in earlier years. His mentality about it was fine; he was wide open to it. That’s most of it. If a guy feels uncomfortable and he’s telling you he’s feeling uncomfortable, then he is. He never balked at it at all, and there’s no signs of any evidence at all that it’s going to be a problem.”