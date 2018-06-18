Terrell Owens runs a 4.43 40

Getty Images

He’s about to enter the Hall of Fame, but he wants back in the NFL. And he still has the speed of an NFL player.

Via NFL.com, receiver Terrell Owens ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash.

Yes, it came on a track and not on a field. Sure, it was hand timed. Still, the guy is 44-year-old. So the bottom line is that T.O. can still move, eight years after he last played.

He has wanted for years to get back in to the NFL, but there has been no interest in his services. That likely won’t be changing, regardless of how fast he can still run.