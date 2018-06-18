Tom Brady to Oprah, on Bill Belichick: “I love him”

AP

Oprah Winfrey didn’t get Tom Brady to jump up and down on the couch or anything, and she didn’t get many more headlines out of the Patriots quarterback during their interview on the OWN network yesterday.

But there were still some more of the kind of subtle clues that point to issues that have reported to be significant there.

Winfrey asked Brady specifically about the reported tension between himself and coach Bill Belichick.

“Um, no. I mean, I love him. I love that he’s an incredible coach, mentor for me, and he’s pushed me in a lot of ways,” Brady said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “And, like everything, we don’t agree on absolutely everything.

“That’s relationships.”

Saying Brady and Belichick “don’t agree on absolutely everything” seems like the understatement of the day, considering the reporting before the Super Bowl about their relationship.

Winfrey also asked about his training methods, and while she didn’t mention lightning rod/guru Alex Guerrero by name, she asked about Brady’s habit of working out apart from the team.

“No, I wouldn’t say that. I do some of my own techniques differently than the rest of the team,” he said. “The team I would say, like most teams, are very systematic in their approach,” he said. “What I’ve learned, I guess, is different than some of the things that are systematic, but work for me. So, it’s nothing I don’t talk about with my coach and owner. And what I want to do is be the best player I can be and hopefully you can support that.”

That doesn’t exactly reveal much that hasn’t already been suggested, and if anything, shows how programmed Brady has become when discussing the subject.