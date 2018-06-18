Vikings to add Dennis Green to team’s Ring of Honor

Getty Images

The Vikings had a run of consistent contention from 1992 through 2000, thanks directly to the efforts of coach Dennis Green. In acknowledgement of his contributions, Green will be added to the team’s Ring of Honor in September.

Green, who led the team to a pair of conference title games, died in July 2016.

“Dennis Green’s impact on the Minnesota Vikings, and really the entire NFL, is still felt to this day,” owner Mark Wilf said, via the team’s official website. “In addition to being widely regarded as one of the NFL’s top coaches, Denny was also known as a great mentor and leader by all who had the fortune of being in his presence. We’re extremely honored to forever memorialize Denny and his family in the Vikings Ring of Honor and we’re looking forward to the induction in September.”

Green, who coached the team until January 2002, will become the 24th member of the team’s Ring of Honor, joining Fran Tarkenton, Alan Page, Jim Finks, Bud Grant, Paul Krause, Fred Zamberletti, Jim Marshall, Ron Yary, Korey Stringer, Mick Tingelhoff, Carl Eller, Cris Carter, Bill Brown, Jerry Burns, Randall McDaniel, Chuck Foreman, John Randle, Scott Studwell, Chris Doleman, Matt Blair, Joey Browner, Ahmad Rashad, and Randy Moss.

The Vikings will make the addition of Green to the Ring of Honor official during halftime of the September 23 game against the Bills.