Which teams have a chance to win the next two Super Bowls?

Inspired by Brooks Koepka winning the last two U.S. Opens, Monday’s PFT Live draft posed this question: Which NFL teams have the best chance to win the next two Super Bowls?

Yes, no team has won two Super Bowls in a row since 2003-04. And the Eagles didn’t make the list in large part because they’ve already won one; winning the next two would give them three. Which has never happened.

