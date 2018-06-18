Will Gholston slimmed down after “awful” 2017 season

Getty Images

The Buccaneers made a commitment to defensive end Will Gholston in 2017 by signing him to a five-year, $27.5 million extension, but the 2013 fourth-round pick did little to make that look like a wise decision.

Gholston had no sacks and four tackles for loss while playing a prominent role on a defense that struggled in all phases during what Gholston aptly describes as an “awful, crappy” year. Among the ways Gholston is trying to turn that around is by playing at a lighter weight.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said that the team thought Gholston was too heavy last year and Gholston agreed with that assessment.

“Biggest I was, I was in the [300]s, for sure. It got to the [300]s and it was all bad weight,” Gholston said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I dropped down coming into camp, but I came in out of shape last year … I didn’t want to be bad big, too much body fat. … I think it was a great suggestion. It was the best thing for me, mentally, physically and emotionally. You can’t be fat.”

Turning things around after a bad season should be even more of a motivation for Gholston, who is down to around 280 pounds, after the Buccaneers added five defensive linemen to the group this offseason. If he can’t beat them out and show something closer to his old form, seeing the final three years of that extension won’t be a likely outcome.