Zach Brown: We’ll “have it out” for Terrelle Pryor at joint practices

Getty Images

Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor should probably keep his head on a swivel when the Jets share the practice field with Washington during training camp.

The two teams will have joint practices before an August preseason game and Washington linebacker Zach Brown said that it will provide him and his fellow defensive players to do something they weren’t allowed to do when Pryor was their teammate last year.

During an appearance on The Team 980, Brown said that coach Jay Gruden didn’t let defenders get physical with Pryor last year and noted that Gruden isn’t able “to protect you anymore” while warning Pryor away from trying to make highlight reel catches in practice sessions.

“That’s going to be something right there,” Brown said, via NBC Sports Washington. “The boys are gonna have it out for him. We can put hands on him now. … The boys were already hot for what he was doing last year. Try to one-hand something while you’re with the Jets, you’re gonna catch a forearm.”

Pryor didn’t get in any work during OTAs or minicamp as he recovered from a surgery related to the ankle injury that brought his lone season in Washington to an early end. He declared himself healthy and ready to go for camp at the end of last week, so it seems Brown and company are on track for their shot to take shots at the wideout.