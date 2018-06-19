Aaron Rodgers leads all Madden quarterbacks with a 99 rating

Posted by Mike Florio on June 19, 2018, 11:03 AM EDT
If the Madden team ratings didn’t induce some raised eyebrows, the base quarterback ratings for the new edition of the game will.

Via USA Today, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads the way with a maximum rating of 99. At No. 2, with a 97, is the reigning NFL MVP, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Seven points lower, at No. 3, resides Saints quarterback Drew Brees, with a 90. Then comes Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at 89, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan at 88, a three-way tie at 86 between Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, and Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, a short-list MVP candidate before he suffered a torn ACL, lands next with only an 85. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford rounds out the top 10 with an 83.

The gap between Rodgers/Brady and the rest of the league seems a bit off. If the low rating for Wentz arose in part from his injury, why didn’t Rodgers get a lower number for the broken collarbone that caused him to miss most of the season?

Other quarterbacks not in the top 10 may have legitimate beef with their numbers, including Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (82), Rams quarterback Jared Goff (81), 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (80), Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (78), and Giants quarterback Eli Manning (76).

The video from EA that contains the numbers explain that it’s a “work in progress.” If that’s the case, here’s our suggested numbers for the various quarterbacks: Rodgers 98, Brady 98, Brees 97, Wilson 96, Wentz 95, Ryan 94, Newton 94, Roethlisberger 92, Rivers 91, Stafford 91, Garoppolo 90, Watson 90, Goff 90, Manning 87, Luck 84.

10 responses to “Aaron Rodgers leads all Madden quarterbacks with a 99 rating

  4. Wow…EA royally screwed this one up.

    Another year Im not buying Madden.

    That tie at 86 is ridiculous. I would take Wentz every day of the week over any of them. None of those 3 have ever led the league in TDs.

  5. As long as it’s not the REALworld where Brady ranks lower then Rogers, I can live with it…..

  6. Rodgers is a better quarterback than Brady.
    =====

    Infinitely more talented… Better is altogether debatable at this point.

    The last 3 years Brady has a 105 rating… Rodgers – 98.4..

  7. The ratings don’t really mean much if anything. It’s all about calling the correct plays vs the correct formations and execution. Similar to real life football except that you don’t have the best football minds squaring off like we see on Sundays. Instead you get opponents that have the basic concept of the game of football squaring off head to head.

    If you can call a good game and have the ability adjust on the fly (shut down the 5-10 plays your opponent is comfortable with) you can dominate with the lowest rated team vs the highest rated teams. The individual ratings are very much irrelevant.

  8. I keep forgetting that Garoppolo is a proven entity to so many in the Media. I honestly feel bad for the guy. People have already decided that he is a sensational QB and if it turns out that he’s just above-average, he’ll be run out of town and chastised in the media.

    Most QB’s have the benefit of multiple seasons (or at least 1 full season) before they’re tasked with being an Elite, Franchise leading QB. Lets have some realistic expectations for the guy.

  10. rodgers definitely was the prototype qb but dannngg its been a while since he run the league.
    and cam newton at 82 is a disgrace. when hes fully activated and willing to run the ball hard he is the best quarterback in the nfl bar none. and tom brady at 98, how? what is his throw power cuz it should be like 80

