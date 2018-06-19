Aaron Rodgers leads all Madden quarterbacks with a 99 rating

EA Sports

If the Madden team ratings didn’t induce some raised eyebrows, the base quarterback ratings for the new edition of the game will.

Via USA Today, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads the way with a maximum rating of 99. At No. 2, with a 97, is the reigning NFL MVP, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Seven points lower, at No. 3, resides Saints quarterback Drew Brees, with a 90. Then comes Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at 89, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan at 88, a three-way tie at 86 between Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, and Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, a short-list MVP candidate before he suffered a torn ACL, lands next with only an 85. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford rounds out the top 10 with an 83.

The gap between Rodgers/Brady and the rest of the league seems a bit off. If the low rating for Wentz arose in part from his injury, why didn’t Rodgers get a lower number for the broken collarbone that caused him to miss most of the season?

Other quarterbacks not in the top 10 may have legitimate beef with their numbers, including Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (82), Rams quarterback Jared Goff (81), 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (80), Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (78), and Giants quarterback Eli Manning (76).

The video from EA that contains the numbers explain that it’s a “work in progress.” If that’s the case, here’s our suggested numbers for the various quarterbacks: Rodgers 98, Brady 98, Brees 97, Wilson 96, Wentz 95, Ryan 94, Newton 94, Roethlisberger 92, Rivers 91, Stafford 91, Garoppolo 90, Watson 90, Goff 90, Manning 87, Luck 84.