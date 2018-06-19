Adam Vinatieri “not looking to hang them up anytime soon”

Getty Images

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri will likely be making some history in 2018.

Vinatieri is well within striking distance of the NFL records for career points and field goals, both of which are currently held by Morten Andersen, and he’ll close in others with a season that’s in line with what he’s done during his first 22 years in the league. If he does post such a season, it sounds like he’ll be looking to continue to pad his totals during the 2019 season as well.

“I love it as much today as I had when I started 23 years ago,” Vinatieri said, via the team’s website. “I’m not looking to hang them up anytime soon, unless something happens that needs to be that way. I guess I’ll take these one year at a time and see where it ends up. I would anticipate if I can stay healthy and be productive, I can anticipate catching up to Morten [Andersen] midseason or thereabout, and I guess at the end of the year I’d be 46. I’m not putting anything out of reach. I’m not looking and saying, ‘No way,’ or ‘For sure.’ But again, like I said, I just want to help our team be as productive as possible this year, and if everything works out well, hopefully we’ll be having this conversation again next year.”

The trip up the all-time lists should happen regardless of how the Colts fare in the standings this season, but Vinatieri hopes the team can find its way back to being “a contender to continue to make playoffs and have a chance to play in another Super Bowl.” That will have a lot to do with the other players on the roster, but Indianapolis can feel pretty comfortable that their kicker will continue to do his part when called upon.