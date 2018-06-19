Baker Mayfield: Tyrod Taylor has been an “unbelievable” mentor

AP

Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield isn’t ready to compete with Tyrod Taylor for the starting job in Cleveland. But Mayfield is happy to be learning from Taylor.

Mayfield said on the ThomaHawk Show that Taylor has been an incredible mentor to him, and Mayfield is shocked that the Browns were able to get Taylor from the Bills for just a third-round draft pick.

“They traded a third-round pick to Tyrod just doesn’t make sense,” Mayfield said. “We got a lot more out of that than anybody else could. The guy that he is for this franchise, for all of our teammates is unbelievable. For me to watch him and learn him has been great. He sets the bar high, shows up, his work ethic, it’s a great situation for me to come into to have someone like that. It’s good for me.”

The Bills were ready to move on from Taylor, so they traded him away even though he was their first quarterback to start a playoff game for them in the 21st Century. Mayfield thinks Taylor is ready to show that was a mistake.