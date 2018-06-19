Browns sign Greg Robinson

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 19, 2018, 11:41 AM EDT
One of the biggest busts in recent draft history is getting another shot. In Cleveland.

Greg Robinson, the second overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, has signed with the Browns. To make room for Robinson on the 90-player roster, the Browns cut offensive tackle Rod Johnson, a 2017 fifth-round pick who spent his rookie year on injured reserve.

An offensive tackle from Auburn, Robinson was viewed as a big-time prospect when the Rams chose him in 2014. But although he was a starter for three years with the Rams, he never developed into the kind of player they hoped he would be.

A year ago the Rams traded Robinson to the Lions, who started him for six games early in the year but waived him midway through the season. He cleared waivers and hasn’t been with an NFL team since.

Now Robinson will try to make the Browns’ roster. If he doesn’t, his NFL career may be over.

19 responses to “Browns sign Greg Robinson

  1. Good luck with that. Dude was awful here last year. Aw. Ful.

    One of the players on Minnesota’s d-line called him out before a game last year, then proceeded to eat his lunch for 4 quarters. It was ugly.

    He might work as an interior lineman, but as an NFL starting left tackle? No, no and h*ll no.

  2. what in the h**l is wrong with this team?

    their management is not only abysmal, it is almost criminal;

    Greg Robinson is so bad teams Detroit played last year were literally drawing straws on the sidelines to see who’d get the next chance to run around him to Stafford, who suffered the highest number of sacks in his career;

    he literally has no business on an NFL roster;

    Robinson is going to get Taylor and Mayfield killed and another coach fired because of it, and the browns just guaranteed themselves four more losses;

  4. How long can FOX SPORTS 1 keep paying people just to talk about Tom Brady ,Bill Belichick ,and Lebron James this is the most amazing thing I have ever seen !

  6. Haha what’s the big deal about bringing this guy in for training camp? There’s not many negatives about any of the guys John Dorsey has brought into Cleveland. This is purely a depth move.

  7. As a Rams fan I’m literally getting PTSD when I hear his name. He is a horrendous football player whose mental errors and penalties (for which he seems to have no remorse) were as devastating as his pass blocking, which is some of the worst I’ve ever seen. Thanks Jeff Fisher. Good luck Browns.

  9. Just goes to show how hard it is to predict what someone will do in the future. I like to think I can evaluate talent, but honestly I cannot, I thought this guy was a “can’t miss” boy was I wrong. The misses for OL are about as bad as they are with QB’s, maybe more so.

  12. Come on, people… Robinson won’t be starting. Barring injuries, he won’t even be playing. They’re probably just trying him out so that they know whether they can cut Stephenson after his AWOL/PED antics and still have some depth on the OL.

  14. As A Rams fan I thought Jason Smith was the biggest tackle bust we’ve ever drafted..until Greg Robinson came along. I can’t even count how many times he cost the team a long play or Td with stupid penalties. He is just not a good football player.

  16. Calm down everyone. If he is on the roster after training camp then you can complain about the Brown’s utter stupidity. He is just a body at this point. Who would Cleveland rather see get hurt in training camp, Robinson or one of their starting OL? In the end there is no way he makes the final roster. He should take up Bull Fighting because he has the o-lay part down pat.

  17. Guy is a bust no doubt, but every analyst and draft geek had this guy pegged as a can’t miss All Pro in the making. Really goes to show how much work ethic and coaching come in to play. Talent and motivation get lost when players get paid.

  19. “Greg Robinson is the stud of that line.” “He’s one of the elite left tackles, his star is rising, his arrow is up. He’s a heck of a football player.”

    Mel Kiper, talking to USA Today, November 13th, 2013. Before that Kiper interview Robinson was flying under the radar.

