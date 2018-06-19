Browns sign Greg Robinson

Getty Images

One of the biggest busts in recent draft history is getting another shot. In Cleveland.

Greg Robinson, the second overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, has signed with the Browns. To make room for Robinson on the 90-player roster, the Browns cut offensive tackle Rod Johnson, a 2017 fifth-round pick who spent his rookie year on injured reserve.

An offensive tackle from Auburn, Robinson was viewed as a big-time prospect when the Rams chose him in 2014. But although he was a starter for three years with the Rams, he never developed into the kind of player they hoped he would be.

A year ago the Rams traded Robinson to the Lions, who started him for six games early in the year but waived him midway through the season. He cleared waivers and hasn’t been with an NFL team since.

Now Robinson will try to make the Browns’ roster. If he doesn’t, his NFL career may be over.