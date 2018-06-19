Browns waive former fifth-round pick Roderick Johnson

Getty Images

With the addition of former No. 2 overall draft pick Greg Robinson on Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns waived tackle Roderick Johnson to open a spot on the team’s 90-man roster.

Johnson was a fifth-round pick of the Browns in 2017 out of Florida State. He appeared in all four of the team’s preseason games last August with two starts but injured his knee and landed on injured reserve for the entirety of last season.

Johnson was a two-time first-team All-ACC selection and two-time winner of Jacobs Blocking Trophy to recognize the best offensive lineman in the ACC. He started the final 31 games of his college career at Florida State at left tackle.