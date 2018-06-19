Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones trying to make noise this season

Getty Images

Chris Jones isn’t quiet on the field or off, but the Chiefs defensive lineman wants to become a more vocal leader in the locker room and make more noise on the field.

Jones, the 37th overall pick in 2016, made 32 tackles, 6.5 sacks and an interception, defensed seven passes and forced four fumbles last season. Pro Football Focus, which credited him with 42 pressures, lists him as one of the top 10 players primed for a first appearance on the site’s top 101 players.

“Elevation, that’s the key,” Jones said, via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. “Getting better every year in my all-around game and being a more vocal leader. I think I was kind of silent last year.”

Dontari Poe took Jones under his wing during Jones’ rookie season. Jones now is taking the five young defenders drafted by the Chiefs under his.

In only his third season, Jones is playing the part of leader.

“You know, I’ll curse them out,” Jones said. “I’ll get them to buy me lunch, feed them all these stories that they have to do all of this extra stuff, which they don’t really have to do.”