D.J. Chark impressing Cody Kessler, Jaguars

The Jaguars obviously have a roster full of talent, but they are excited about another talent they added during the draft. Second-rounder D.J. Chark has done nothing but impress everyone in the organization since Jacksonville spent a second-round pick on him.

Chark is learning all three receiver positions and five special teams spots.

“His athletic ability is off the charts,” backup quarterback Cody Kessler said, via Mike Kaye of First Coast News, “but the way he learns the offense, and you’ve seen him grow over the last couple of weeks, understanding the playbook, knowing where to go with each route and where to be. He’s been great. We’ve hooked up on some deeper routes, and he’s been a real reliable guy for me throughout [the offseason program], and it’s been exciting to get to work with him.”

Chark, who ran a 4.34 in the 40-yard dash during the pre-draft process, has worked mostly with Kessler on the second team. But if Chark continues to make highlight reel catches, showing off his massive catch radius, he will see the field plenty this fall.

“He does some unique things for his size that are pretty awesome,” Kessler said.