Falcons have good reason to fear T.O. and Julio Jones friendship

Getty Images

Almost every parent has a child with a friend that the parent would prefer the child avoid. For the Falcons, they’d apparently prefer that Julio Jones steer clear of T.O.

But Jones could do a lot worse than spend time with a 44-year-old Hall of Famer who continues to be in excellent shape. A guy who returned prematurely from a broken leg to be the best player on the field in Super Bowl XXXIX. A guy who, despite his flaws (and we all have them), always gave everything he had.

Remember 2005, when he tried to get the Eagles to cut or trade him by being such a disruptive force? He still averaged more than 100 receiving yards in each of the seven games he played.

Of course, the Falcons aren’t concerned about T. and Julio down by the schoolyard because of the positive influence Owens could have on Jones. The Falcons are concerned because T.O. quite possibly has made Jones aware of the extent to which he’s underpaid.

Of course, the notion that the Falcons are uneasy about the T.O./Jones relationship could be recharacterized as Jones being uneasy about the perception that the team isn’t giving him fair compensation for the services he’s providing. The end result is an impasse that may or may not result in a holdout for one of the best receivers in the NFL, forcing the Falcons to consider making alterations to a contract with three years remaining on it.

If Jones does indeed holdout, the Falcons will need help at the receiver position. With T.O. recently running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, maybe they should call Owens.