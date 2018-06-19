Falcons have good reason to fear T.O. and Julio Jones friendship

Posted by Mike Florio on June 19, 2018, 1:33 PM EDT
Almost every parent has a child with a friend that the parent would prefer the child avoid. For the Falcons, they’d apparently prefer that Julio Jones steer clear of T.O.

But Jones could do a lot worse than spend time with a 44-year-old Hall of Famer who continues to be in excellent shape. A guy who returned prematurely from a broken leg to be the best player on the field in Super Bowl XXXIX. A guy who, despite his flaws (and we all have them), always gave everything he had.

Remember 2005, when he tried to get the Eagles to cut or trade him by being such a disruptive force? He still averaged more than 100 receiving yards in each of the seven games he played.

Of course, the Falcons aren’t concerned about T. and Julio down by the schoolyard because of the positive influence Owens could have on Jones. The Falcons are concerned because T.O. quite possibly has made Jones aware of the extent to which he’s underpaid.

Of course, the notion that the Falcons are uneasy about the T.O./Jones relationship could be recharacterized as Jones being uneasy about the perception that the team isn’t giving him fair compensation for the services he’s providing. The end result is an impasse that may or may not result in a holdout for one of the best receivers in the NFL, forcing the Falcons to consider making alterations to a contract with three years remaining on it.

If Jones does indeed holdout, the Falcons will need help at the receiver position. With T.O. recently running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, maybe they should call Owens.

20 responses to “Falcons have good reason to fear T.O. and Julio Jones friendship

  1. Perhaps a workout video posted to social media, of them doing sit-ups in the driveway will get the point across.

  2. You signed the contract. Let me know how that $30,000 per day fine works out for you. The up front money negates his annual take because he gets fronted a boat load. Just remember Julion, ME-OH has 0 Super Bowl Rings

  6. I really can’t stand when people post “you signed a contract.” Teams don’t honor contracts. They release players that are under “contract” all the time. Particularly when the team wants the player to take less than the agreed upon salary.

  7. Four teams couldn’t wait to get rid of TO despite being a physical specimen and being productive. What does that tell you about his negative influence in the locker room? Teams weighed the pros and cons and decided that negatives far outweighed the positives.

    I was a big TO fan when he was with the Niners, especially when he made that TD catch against the Packers in the playoffs, but he seemed to go off the deep end after that. He bashed his QB calling him gay, did the star thing against the Cowboys, etc. I will respect his production, but he’s probably the biggest cancer in modern times.

  9. darcrequiem says:
    June 19, 2018 at 2:14 pm
    I really can’t stand when people post “you signed a contract.” Teams don’t honor contracts. They release players that are under “contract” all the time. Particularly when the team wants the player to take less than the agreed upon salary.

    And they are on the hook for guaranteed money. And the CBA was signed off on by the NFLPA.

  10. djstat says:
    June 19, 2018 at 1:45 pm
    You signed the contract. Let me know how that $30,000 per day fine works out for you. The up front money negates his annual take because he gets fronted a boat load. Just remember Julion, ME-OH has 0 Super Bowl Rings
    ———

    We know the real impetus behind this comment… that $30,000 being what you make in a YEAR really nags at you when you see someone hold out while being more talented in one aspect than you’ll ever be at anything. It’s got to BURN.

  11. What Bryant should “be aware of” is that he displayed relatively poor hands last season.

    Julio is no T.O. That and the addition of another 1st-round WR from his own alma mater (wait, did he actually graduate?) are 2 factors that will make ATL hesitate to shell out more cash. So it’s not in his best interests to act like he’s T.O. right now.

    He needs to turn in a rock-solid season and THEN get petulant.

  12. darcrequiem says:
    June 19, 2018 at 2:14 pm
    I really can’t stand when people post “you signed a contract.” Teams don’t honor contracts. They release players that are under “contract” all the time. Particularly when the team wants the player to take less than the agreed upon salary.
    ———

    Ignore them. They’re just bitter about being broke, and likely to remain that way for the rest of their lives. Those of us who earn well more than six figures and understand business congratulate these rare talents in maximizing their income.

  13. idiedpretty says:
    June 19, 2018 at 2:11 pm
    TO. Great player, locker room cancer. He divides teams. Not worth the headache.
    _____________________________________

    #2 all-time in receiving yards. #3 all-time in receiving TDs. A perennial fixture in the post-season. Not worth the headache?? Couldn’t disagree more, buddy.

  14. all these people reciting all this great player lock room cancer stuff are only repeating what the bias media says they don’t know shyt

  16. The moment JJ starts exhibiting any of TO’s behaviors…it’s time to trade him…preferably to somewhere where JJ would be miserable so that Falcons get some payback for JJ’s betrayal.
    I’d prefer that JJ hang with Larry Fitzgerald instead of TO.

  19. 4.43 is impressive. Man
    ———————–
    bleh. I ran a 4 minute forty to the fridge myself. had to sit down and rest twice but, I made it to get another beer.

  20. “#2 all-time in receiving yards. #3 all-time in receiving TDs. A perennial fixture in the post-season.”

    Clearly it didn’t matter what he did during the season or the post season. He never got a ring. So in the end, that production never brought a Lombari to his team.

