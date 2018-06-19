Former Eagles staffer fired by Chip Kelly gets Super Bowl ring anyway

Getty Images

Carol Cullen served as an executive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1985 to 2014 before former head coach Chip Kelly decided her position was no longer necessary in his management of the front office.

Despite not being a staff member during the Eagles run to their first Super Bowl victory in February, the team elected to award her with a ring anyway.

According to Tim McManus of ESPN.com, Cullen got an email from the team while at her new job telling her she would be getting a championship ring. She thought the message was sent in error before a team employee confirmed she would be getting a ring and they needed to get her fitted.

Cullen has been with the Eagles through the coaching runs of Marion Campbell, Fred Bruney, Buddy Ryan, Rich Kotite, Ray Rhodes, Andy Reid and Kelly before being unceremoniously told Kelly no longer has use for her.

“It was very difficult,” she said. “I had no idea it was coming, so it was very emotional for me. And it took me a while to get over it and get used to another life, really, because when you work in football like that, it’s not 9 to 5 — it’s seven days a week, and I loved every minute of it.”

She kept in touch with head coach Doug Pederson, general manager Howie Roseman and other members of the Eagles that she worked with during his 29 years with the franchise. Ultimately, someone with pull determined she needed to get a ring along with the rest of the players, coaches, front office and support personnel still working for the team.

“It was really a special night,” Cullen said after getting her new piece of jewelry last week. “And I just feel honored and humbled that I was a part of it.”